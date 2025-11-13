Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

