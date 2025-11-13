Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,698,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 734,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.