Scotiabank Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $35.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($916.78) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

