Scotiabank Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $35.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.8%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($916.78) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.