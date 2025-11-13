Scotiabank Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $65.75

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $67.25 to $65.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAM. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

NYSE BAM opened at $54.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,833,000 after buying an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,096,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

