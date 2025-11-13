Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for AutoNation

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.94. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2026 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE AN opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $228.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 2,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.