Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of GPI FY2025 Earnings

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $41.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $42.27. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $392.10 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $355.91 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.67%.Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 96.8% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 230.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.