Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Shell from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

