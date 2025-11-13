Siga Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siga Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Siga Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Siga Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Siga Technologies stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Siga Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $444.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Siga Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Siga Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Siga Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

