Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

