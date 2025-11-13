SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

