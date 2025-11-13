Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Paul Stone acquired 59,979 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $167,941.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,110,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,685.60. This represents a 5.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Tucci bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 73,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,447.53. This trade represents a 216.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,279 shares of company stock worth $390,609. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 952,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 576,098 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 768,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 744,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.56 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

