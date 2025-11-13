Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

