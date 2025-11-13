Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.8571.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $560,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,218,964. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $8,341,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

