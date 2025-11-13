SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $219.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.65. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $233.71.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

