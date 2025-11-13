SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Up 10.8% After Dividend Announcement

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,307 and last traded at GBX 2,187.37. 1,336,877,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,817% from the average session volume of 19,326,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,338.75.

The company has a market cap of £24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,796.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,790.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSE had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

About SSE

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

