Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.55.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Trading Up 0.0%

Stantec Announces Dividend

Shares of STN stock opened at C$151.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$147.82. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$107.23 and a 12-month high of C$160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The firm has a market cap of C$17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.