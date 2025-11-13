Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$100.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$149.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.15.

Shares of CJT opened at C$72.23 on Monday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$65.60 and a 12-month high of C$135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Cargojet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of C$219.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

