Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.6%

MDB stock opened at $365.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -372.84 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $385.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day moving average of $254.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,492 shares of company stock worth $34,213,359. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $164,338,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after acquiring an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

