Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 68.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,019 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 104,698.0% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,370,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ameren has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ameren to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.