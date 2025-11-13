Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. PJT Investments Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. PJT Investments Corp. now owns 708,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 164,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

