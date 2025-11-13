Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.80. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,883,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,092,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $174,347,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2,586.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,958,000 after buying an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

