Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

