Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 374.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.51.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

