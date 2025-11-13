Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

Suncast Solar Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Suncast Solar Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Suncast Solar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91.

Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

