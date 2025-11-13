Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.
Suncast Solar Energy Stock Down 0.1%
Suncast Solar Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Suncast Solar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91.
Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile
