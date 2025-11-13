Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 800,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,837.62. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $175,214.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 424,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,126.10. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 306,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,345 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

