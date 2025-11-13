Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Get BKV alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BKV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

BKV opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. BKV has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $277.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.36 million. BKV had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BKV news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $162,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,850. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,187 shares of company stock worth $1,311,375. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BKV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in BKV by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the third quarter worth $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in BKV during the second quarter worth about $8,215,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.