Susquehanna Increases Aercap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $157.00

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AER. Bank of America raised their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Aercap Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AER opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. Aercap has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Aercap’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 139.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 208,810 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aercap by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Aercap by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 327,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

