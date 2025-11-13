Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.4667.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.75. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.25). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 206.77%.The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui acquired 50,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 111,754 shares of company stock worth $89,601 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

