Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.1%

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,574,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $27,307,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 740,499 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,196,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 429,289 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

