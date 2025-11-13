Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $18.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,191,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 485.1% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $97,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

