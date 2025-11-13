Tandem Diabetes Care’s (TNDM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 3.1%

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $6,191,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

