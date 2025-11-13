Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Tencent in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.15. Tencent has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

