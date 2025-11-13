The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $148.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

