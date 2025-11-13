Tigress Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

TMUS opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 635,084,444 shares in the company, valued at $154,624,009,580.68. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,973,541 shares of company stock valued at $471,574,286. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

