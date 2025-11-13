TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TTE opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

