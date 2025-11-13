TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

TTE opened at $63.89 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

