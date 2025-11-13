Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox
Xerox Stock Down 0.7%
Xerox stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Xerox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -1.28%.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
