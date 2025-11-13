TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,839,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,532,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 64.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 369,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.69. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 21.87%.The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.