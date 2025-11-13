Truist Financial Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $18.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chemours has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,069,000 after buying an additional 1,263,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemours by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,216,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 748,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 60.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 41.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,933 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

