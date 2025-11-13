TSE:AQN FY2025 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst T. Genzebu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$6.03 and a twelve month high of C$9.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The company had revenue of C$811.36 million for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

