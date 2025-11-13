TSE:BIP Q4 EPS Forecast Cut by Raymond James Financial

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

