TSE:CSU Q4 EPS Estimate Increased by Raymond James Financial

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $40.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $40.54. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,897.14.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,355.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3,915.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4,514.28. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$3,183.37 and a 52-week high of C$5,300.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Mark Robert Miller bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,163.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,428,980.42. This represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

