UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

NYSE UBS opened at $39.58 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

