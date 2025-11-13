UBS Group Cuts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $390.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AON. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.13.

NYSE AON opened at $350.17 on Monday. AON has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

