UBS Group Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $192.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBFree Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $216.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.06 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Analyst Recommendations for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

