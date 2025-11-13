UBS Group Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $3.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Insider Activity

BLND opened at $3.05 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 687,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,616.06. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 504.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

