Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 141.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. Unilever has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.