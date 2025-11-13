Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE:UL opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. Unilever has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.