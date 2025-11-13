United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.0909.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 1.9%

PRKS stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.38. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $511.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. CWM LLC increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 114.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.