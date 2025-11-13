Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $102.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

