Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.3250.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th.
NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
