Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.3250.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 209.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

